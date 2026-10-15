10 people who will define the NBA season, starting with Zion Williamson

With the 2025-26 season fewer than seven days away, the league opens with multiple storylines, including questions about the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA champion New York Knicks, according to the article.

Zion Williamson headlines the list. Now in Year 8 after being the 2019 No. 1 pick, Williamson played 62 games last season — his second-most in a campaign behind the 70 he logged in 2022-23 — and had a stretch of 52 appearances in 53 games from Dec. 14 to April 5, according to the article. The Pelicans went 21-31 during that span as the roster cycled players and integrated rookies Jeremy Fears and Derik Queen. The report notes Williamson’s 2027-28 contract is not guaranteed and that the new front office resisted wholesale changes under GM Troy Weaver while hoping coach Jamahl Mosley can replicate the stabilizing effect J.B. Bickerstaff provided in Detroit. The piece also says Williamson arrived at training camp in strong condition after working with assistant coach God Shammgod.

Doug Christie of the Sacramento Kings is another figure to watch. The article says the organization has no mandate to chase the playoffs and that the front office has avoided win-now moves that would compromise the future. Zach LaVine is on an expiring deal, and Domantas Sabonis remains under a contract extension signed in 2023 with two years left. The report adds Christie has yet to impose a clear stylistic identity on the roster — something GM Scott Perry prioritizes — and that the development of rookie point guard Darius Acuff Jr. could be a key measure of Christie’s early tenure.

LaMelo Ball joins the Minnesota Timberwolves in what the article describes as a roster remaking by GM Tim Connelly. Ball is expected to relieve some facilitating burden from Anthony Edwards and has appeared to mesh well with Edwards in early impressions. The piece notes Ball faces high-stakes basketball for the first time in his career, has topped 70 games twice in previous seasons, and arrives on a team aiming to climb toward the Thunder/Spurs tier of the Western Conference.

The list also includes the Micah Nori–Ja Morant pairing in Portland. According to the article, Nori was a well-regarded Minnesota assistant who accepted the Blazers job under difficult circumstances; only the first year of his contract is guaranteed, with team options for the second and third years.