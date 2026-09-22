10 players to watch for ESPN’s 2027 NBA Rank

ESPN’s NBA Rank top 100 for the 2026-27 season is underway, with players Nos. 100-51 already unveiled. The countdown continues Wednesday with Nos. 50-11 and Thursday with the top 10. According to ESPN, the outlet also highlighted 10 players who missed this year’s list but could be candidates for the 2027 countdown.

Guard/wing Carter Bryant is one of the names to watch. According to ESPN, the 20-year-old, 6-foot-6 rookie and 2025 lottery pick played a minor bench role as a wing defender during San Antonio’s playoff run. ESPN says Bryant has the size, strength and quickness to defend multiple positions, fits between Victor Wembanyama and younger guards on the Spurs’ depth chart, shot 37% from deep as a freshman at Arizona and drew notice in the 2026 slam dunk contest, though a true offensive breakout may still be years away.

Toumani Camara earned a place on ESPN’s watch list after a strong regular season. ESPN notes the 6-foot-7 forward, an All-Defensive honoree in 2025, started all 82 games for Portland, posted a career-high in scoring and made 37% of his 3s in 2025-26. Camara was omitted from this year’s rank in part because of poor shooting in a first-round playoff loss to the Spurs, ESPN says, but the 2023 second-round pick led the Blazers in minutes, ranked second in points and third in win shares and signed a four-year, $82 million deal in 2025.

Dyson Daniels was No. 55 in ESPN’s 2025 ranking and remains on the radar despite slipping off this year’s list. ESPN reports Daniels’ 3-point percentage tumbled from 34% in 2024-25 to 18.8% in 2025-26 — the lowest mark among players with at least 100 attempts. The 2022 lottery pick still ranks as a tireless on-ball defender, leads the NBA in total steals over the past four seasons, posted a plus-6.2 rating last season and should benefit from continuity in Atlanta after the Trae Young trade, ESPN says.

Ty Jerome also figures among the 10 players ESPN singled out. According to ESPN, Jerome finished third in Sixth Man of the Year voting two years ago, signed with Memphis but saw injuries delay his Grizzlies debut until after the team fell out of playoff contention, and in 15 games last season was even better than he had been during his breakout stint in Cleveland.