10 training camp takeaways as Jets prepare for Season 2 of Aaron Glenn

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Aaron Glenn invoked a line that resonated through a difficult 2024 stretch: “Big ships turn slow,” he said last September as the Jets slogged to a 3-14 finish. “We’re still turning that ship — we’re still turning it — but I like exactly where we are,” Glenn said last week as training camp neared its end. Camp closes Tuesday and the preseason concludes Friday against the New York Giants (7:30 p.m. ET).

Observers at camp noted Glenn appears more at ease than a year ago and is back in what he called his comfort zone, running the defense — his “super power,” he said in the offseason. The staff makeover, including offensive coordinator Frank Reich replacing first-timer Tanner Engstrand, and Glenn’s own in-season learning curve were cited as reasons for the change. Glenn also said his rookie year taught him the importance of being able to “pivot.”

Glenn also has shifted his approach to player workload, dialing back the intensity of camp in the name of load management. An example: linebacker Kiko Mauigoa received a veterans’ rest day because his practice reps were high, according to Glenn, despite being 23. Glenn removed live tackling from the practice script while asserting, “I want to be the best tackling team in the NFL,” favoring “thud” tackling to promote technique. He has signaled openness to sports science and artificial intelligence alongside his old-school instincts.

Quarterback Geno Smith drew mixed reviews. Reich praised Smith’s upper-body mechanics and called his ball “gorgeous,” but Smith remained prone to interceptions during camp; he threw a league-high 17 interceptions last season for the Las Vegas Raiders, the team noted. Smith was sharp in his preseason debut against the Steelers and showed the downfield aggressiveness that appeals to his receivers.

The organization signaled strong belief in rookie Cade Klubnik, trading up 18 spots to select him in the fourth round and opting not to bring in a veteran to challenge for the No. 2 job. Klubnik has held the backup role despite uneven moments; guard Joe Tippmann said, “He’s kind of got a little bit of a swagger to him.” Defensive rookie David Bailey drew high praise, described as the most compelling Jets defensive rookie since Sauce Gardner (2022).