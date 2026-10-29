Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan is nursing an ankle injury ahead of this weekend’s match against FC Cincinnati, but his emergence remains the defining storyline of the MLS season, according to ESPN. Interim manager Ryan Richter said he noticed Sullivan’s frustration earlier in the year when minutes were scarce, quoting the coach: “He was pissed. He wanted a chance to play.”

Sullivan has 21 goal contributions this season, breaking the MLS record for a teenager and surpassing Diego Fagundez’s 20 in 2013, ESPN reports. He also eclipsed the mark for players younger than 17, a record previously held by Freddy Adu with 10 in 2005; Sullivan turned 17 in late September, per ESPN.

The Union’s turnaround has coincided with Sullivan’s run. Since MLS play resumed after the World Cup, Philadelphia has collected a league-best 39 points, posting a 12-3-1 record and clinching a playoff spot on Wednesday, according to ESPN. The club had been last in the league before the World Cup break with seven points from 15 matches, ESPN adds.

Still, advanced tallies temper some of the MVP conversation. According to TruMedia, Sullivan has 15 goal contributions since the World Cup break, ranking seventh in MLS behind players such as Orlando City’s Antoine Griezmann (22) and Lionel Messi (19). TruMedia’s figures also show Milan Iloski leads the Union with 18 contributions.

Richter has cautioned against getting ahead of the season, telling ESPN, “There’s time to look back and reflect on stuff like that after the season. Forget about all the other outside noise of what could be. Let’s have a f—ing great session today.” ESPN notes Sullivan produced little in earlier seasons — 14 league appearances before this campaign yielded no goal contributions — and had five goal contributions through the end of May in 13 appearances with just 549 minutes. The club’s development plan after signing him at 14 and a staged progression through academy and reserve ranks factored into his rise, ESPN reports.