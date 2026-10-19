2-4 Rams fall to last in NFC West as ‘superteam’ expectations fade

According to ESPN, the Los Angeles Rams dropped to 2-4 after an 18-16 home loss to the 1-4 Arizona Cardinals, a defeat that left the team last in the NFC West and intensified scrutiny of a roster that entered the season as a Super Bowl favorite.

Earlier losses had been easier to explain away: a season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne tied to an attempt to reimagine jet lag, a close Week 3 defeat in Denver that turned on a pick-six, and a Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football when special teams faltered. Losing three games to three of the six best teams in the NFL since the start of 2025 was disappointing but not alarming, according to ESPN.

The defeat to Arizona felt different. There were no dramatic turnovers or a key injury to explain the collapse, and while kicker Blake Grupe suffered a knee injury early in the game, ESPN reported special teams were not the primary cause. The loss has revived questions about whether the roster additions that generated heavy preseason hype have produced the expected result.

Those additions included Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie, and the team brought Aaron Donald out of retirement this offseason, moves that made the Rams prohibitive Super Bowl favorites in many preseason forecasts, according to ESPN. To match that billing now would require an unprecedented turnaround: if the Rams reach the Super Bowl, they would be the first team in NFL history to have a losing record through six weeks and still win its conference in the Super Bowl era.

Expectations for the offense centered on veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. After a career-best 2025 season following a preseason limited by a back issue, Stafford returned at age 38 with most offensive contributors intact aside from right tackle Rob Havenstein, who retired during the offseason. Through six games, Stafford sits 14th in Total QBR, 15th in EPA per dropback and 17th in passer rating among qualifying quarterbacks, ranking one spot below Deshaun Watson by passer rating, according to ESPN.

There is no single glaring problem identified, but ESPN notes several areas that need addressing if the Rams hope to salvage their title chances. A deep dive into quarterback play, playcalling, personnel usage, the run game, pass rush and special teams will be required to determine whether the club can reverse course.