Matthews played a crucial role in the Leafs’ success this year. Matthews’ development into one of the league’s top two-way players was equally commendable, giving the Maple Leafs an elite presence at both ends of the ice that they, really, have never had before. While the work he did to solidify himself as the best goal-scorer in the game ate up the majority of the headlines. Matthews gave Leafs Nation a legitimate superstar after years of having nothing to cheer about.