2025 Wyndham Championship Tees Off

The final regular-season event on the PGA Tour, the 2025 Wyndham Championship, teed off today at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, drawing a competitive field of players looking to secure their place in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

With high stakes and a tight leaderboard expected, all eyes are on golfers on the bubble and stars aiming for late-season momentum.

Notable Players in the Field

This year’s Wyndham Championship includes a mix of seasoned veterans and rising talent:

Russell Henley , a consistent contender at Sedgefield, opens as one of the betting favorites.

Brian Harman , fresh off a strong showing at the Open, is looking to regain form.

Billy Horschel, a past FedEx Cup champion, hopes to move up the standings.

The course is known for its tree-lined fairways and strategic design, demanding accuracy and finesse on approach shots.

FedEx Cup Implications

The Wyndham Championship serves as the last opportunity for players to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Only the top 70 players in the standings will advance. That makes every stroke this weekend crucial for those hovering near the cutoff.

Early Highlights

Opening round action saw Taylor Montgomery and J.T. Poston get off to hot starts, both carding 65s to share the early lead. The course played soft, allowing aggressive approach play and low scores.

Call to Action:

Stay tuned for daily leaderboard updates and final-round predictions as the Wyndham Championship heats up over the weekend.