2026 Ballon d’Or: Live coverage from the London Palladium

The 70th edition of the Ballon d’Or takes place at the London Palladium, where the game’s top players are gathered for the annual awards ceremony. The event is being covered live as the night’s winners are revealed.

According to live coverage, the men’s award features a high-profile group of contenders, including Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé. Also listed among the leading names are eight-time winner Lionel Messi and defending champion Ousmane Dembélé.

According to live coverage, the women’s award includes Alexia Putellas, Ewa Pajor and Melchie Dumornay among those vying for the prize. Aitana Bonmatí is noted as the three-time winner of the award over the past three years.

Several additional honors will be presented during the evening. The ceremony will hand out awards for best young players, goalkeepers, coaches and clubs across both men’s and women’s soccer, underscoring the breadth of individual and team recognition on display.

Live coverage will continue to report winners, reactions and results from London as the Ballon d’Or ceremony unfolds. Updates are expected throughout the night as the various categories are announced.