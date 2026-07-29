2026 Dolphins training camp: Achane available, early updates from Miami Gardens

The Miami Dolphins opened training camp in Miami Gardens with team reporters on site for daily coverage, according to Dolphins reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques. The update file will be refreshed frequently through the start of preseason, with the first full week of the exhibition slate beginning Aug. 13.

Veterans reported Tuesday, July 28, and coach Jeff Hafley said everyone passed their conditioning test upon returning, Louis-Jacques reported. The club planned to begin on-field practices Wednesday, and star running back De’Von Achane was listed as available after missing OTAs and minicamp while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

The Dolphins intend to run their offense through Achane following his Pro Bowl season in 2025, and camp will provide the first look at how a backfield featuring Achane and quarterback-turned-ballcarrier Malik Willis operates in team drills, Louis-Jacques wrote. Achane is described as newly extended by the team.

Rookie receiver Chris Bell was reported to be “in a good place” but remains on the PUP/Non-Football Injury list with no public timetable for his return as he continues rehabilitation from a torn ACL suffered at Louisville. Offensive tackle Austin Jackson is fully cleared to practice after a toe issue limited him in the spring; Jackson is entering the final year of his contract in 2026, Louis-Jacques noted.

The organization also finalized multi-year deals in the lead-up to camp, with All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks signing a three-year, $51.3 million extension and Aaron Brewer agreeing to a three-year, $52.5 million contract, per team reports. More position-battle developments, depth-chart movement and roster decisions are expected as camp progresses.