2026 Eagles training camp: Carter extension, camp intel and position battles

The 2026 NFL training camp season is underway and the Philadelphia Eagles are holding camp at the Jefferson Health Training Complex, according to Eagles reporter Tim McManus. Team reporters are on site daily following standouts, position battles, depth-chart movement and developments in the quarterback room. The camp file will be updated frequently through the start of the preseason.

McManus says the coverage will track how quarterback Jalen Hurts adapts to a reimagined offense, identify potential breakout players and monitor which roster-bubble players could earn spots on the final 53-man roster. The publication plans to provide daily intel on highlights, cut decisions and changes in standing among position groups.

On Tuesday, July 28, McManus reported that defensive tackle Jalen Carter arrived at camp with his teammates after signing a contract that made him the highest-paid defensive tackle in league history in both guaranteed money and average annual value. Carter’s deal includes $106 million in guaranteed money and a $38 million average annual value, according to the report.

The report adds that Carter did not participate fully in spring practices, a situation that raised questions as the team moved toward a new contract. Finalizing the extension removed a potential short-term distraction as the Eagles began on-field preparations for the 2026 season, McManus wrote.

Philadelphia now has a secured interior defensive-tackle pairing after extending Jordan Davis earlier this offseason. Davis received a three-year, $78 million extension, leaving the Eagles with Carter and Davis under contract for the foreseeable future, according to the update. Readers are encouraged to check back for additional updates leading into the first full week of the preseason, which begins Aug. 13.