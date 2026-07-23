2026 MLB trade deadline: Latest rumors and team plans before Aug. 3

The 2026 MLB trade deadline arrives at 6 p.m. ET on Aug. 3, and contending clubs are weighing moves to strengthen playoff bids. Names linked to potential deals include Tarik Skubal, Aroldis Chapman and Luis Arraez, while teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies are among those being watched closely, according to the report.

Three players have emerged as trending trade candidates. All eyes are reportedly on Tarik Skubal as the deadline approaches; Aroldis Chapman remains a coveted late-inning option; and Luis Arraez, an impending free agent with a contact-first approach, is seen as a fit for many contenders, the tracking piece says.

On Detroit’s plan for Skubal, Jesse Rogers reports the Tigers believe they can win the division and will wait as long as possible before deciding whether to trade him. Rivals also think they can catch Detroit, adding uncertainty to any move. Rogers notes Detroit could pursue a “trade Skubal but still compete” scenario but that the club will take the decision nearly to the last minute, with cutting the deficit by the deadline making the choice easier.

The Chicago White Sox remain in the market for pitching, and Rogers identifies Reds starter Brady Singer as a likely trade candidate who could match Chicago’s need for a mid-rotation or playoff-caliber starter. An experienced reliever also figures as a secondary need to shorten games late, though the starter vacancy is the more pressing concern.

Jorge Castillo outlines New York’s priorities as a catcher, at least one high-leverage reliever and a right-handed-hitting outfielder, with catcher and relief help taking precedence. Castillo notes the Yankees’ production at catcher has been the lowest in the majors and that the club prefers a top-tier reliever to pair with David Bednar, Fernando Cruz and Brent Headrick; Clarke Schmidt is also expected to return from Tommy John surgery down the stretch, potentially as a reliever. Meanwhile, John Mozeliak — recently brought in to the Los Angeles Angels as a consultant and interim general manager after an 18-year run in St. Louis — is described as more open to trading controllable players if the right offers surface.