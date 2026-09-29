2026 MLB wild-card Day 1: lineups, starters and game times

The 2026 MLB playoffs open with four wild-card series on Day 1 as eight teams begin the chase for four spots in the next round. According to the playoff schedule, the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Atlanta Braves at 2 p.m. ET, the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros at 5 p.m. ET, the Boston Red Sox meet the New York Yankees at 8 p.m. ET and the Chicago Cubs play the San Diego Padres at 10 p.m. ET.

In the early National League game, Jesus Luzardo is listed to start for Philadelphia against Atlanta left-hander Chris Sale. The Phillies’ lineup is Trea Turner (R), Kyle Schwarber (L), Bryce Harper (L), Alec Bohm (R), Derek Hill (R), Bryan De La Cruz (R), Bryson Stott (L), Edmundo Sosa (R) and J.T. Realmuto (R).

The Braves are scheduled to go with Drake Baldwin (L) in the leadoff spot behind the plate, followed by Ronald Acuna Jr. (R), Matt Olson (L), Mauricio Dubon (R), Michael Harris II (L), Ozzie Albies (S), Austin Riley (R), Mike Yastrzemski (L) as the designated hitter and Ha-Seong Kim (R) at shortstop.

American League matchups include Hagen Smith starting Game 1 for the White Sox against AJ Blubaugh of the Astros, while the Red Sox are set to start Payton Tolle against the Yankees’ Cam Schlittler. In the late NL matchup, the Cubs will start Matthew Boyd against the Padres’ Michael King. Lineups for the White Sox, Astros, Red Sox, Yankees, Cubs and Padres are listed as TBD.

Coverage for Day 1 will include pregame lineups, ballpark sights and sounds and postgame takeaways as each series concludes. Additional resources referenced for the opening day include a mega-preview, predictions, the playoff bracket and the full schedule.