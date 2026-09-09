2026 NFL awards odds: Favorites for MVP and Offensive Rookie of the Year

Josh Allen enters the 2026 season listed as the frontrunner to win his second Most Valuable Player award in three years, with DraftKings Sportsbook posting him at +600 to claim the honor. Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow follow as the next choices at +800 and +850, respectively, according to DraftKings Sportsbook odds.

Reigning league MVP Matthew Stafford sits further down the board with the ninth-best odds at 14-1, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The list is heavy on quarterbacks at the top, reflecting recent voting trends.

The first non-quarterback to appear in the MVP market is Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who checks in as the 25th-ranked choice at 100-1, according to DraftKings Sportsbook odds. Daniel Jones and Tyler Shough are listed at 90-1, giving them shorter odds than Robinson on the same board.

The Offensive Rookie of the Year market looks different, with non-quarterbacks leading the way. Running back Jeremiyah Love is the early favorite at +550, followed by wide receiver Carnell Tate at +600 and running back Jadarian Price at +650, per DraftKings odds. First overall pick Fernando Mendoza is the first rookie quarterback on that list, at +750.

All odds cited come from DraftKings Sportsbook as noted in the latest market listings. The DraftKings board reflects current preseason betting lines and the players identified are those with the shortest published odds for these seasonlong awards.