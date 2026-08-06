2026 NFL outlook: Projecting future Hall of Famers across all 32 teams

A roster-by-roster examination attempts to identify which current NFL players are on a trajectory toward the Pro Football Hall of Fame and which still face significant work, according to the original analysis. The list spans veterans widely regarded as locks, established stars in their primes and young players who could emerge over time.

Examples cited include long-established veterans such as Aaron Rodgers and Derrick Henry, prime-era standouts like Justin Jefferson and Pat Surtain II, and recent draftees who have yet to prove themselves at the professional level, including Caleb Downs and Arvell Reese from the 2026 draft, according to the original analysis.

The piece uses historical context to set benchmarks. Looking back to 2002, the first year of the 16-game era, there are 54 players who suited up that season who are now enshrined in the Hall of Fame. That total does not include Tom Brady, who becomes eligible in 2028, or borderline candidates such as Steve Smith and Reggie Wayne. The analysis adopts a working gauge of at least 55 Hall of Famers from that cohort — just under 3% of the 1,839 players who appeared in at least one game that season.

Methodology is laid out clearly: players outside the rookie class are sorted into five outcome categories. “In” denotes players who have already done enough to make Canton if they retired today. “On the cusp” requires only another season or two of strong play. “Keep it up” covers those performing at a Hall level but without a long enough track record. “Work to do” and “missing out” identify players whose résumés are insufficient or whose remaining time to build a résumé is limited. The analysis also notes positional trends, with quarterbacks, running backs and receivers historically favored by voters while linemen face a higher bar.

The series begins with teams out west; as an example, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is listed “on the cusp”. Baker has played nine seasons for the Cardinals, a stretch that included one winning season, and has earned eight Pro Bowl selections. The analysis points out that every eligible player with at least 10 Pro Bowl appearances has been enshrined in Canton, a threshold Baker would approach with two more nods.