2026 NFL roster updates: Live tracking of teams’ 53-player cutdowns

As the 2026 preseason winds down, NFL teams must reduce their active rosters to 53 players by 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. Under league rules, that deadline applies to all 32 franchises as they finalize personnel for the regular season.

The timing guarantees a busy weekend of personnel moves. Teams will announce a mix of cuts, trades and other roster transactions through the deadline, and those moves will shape opening-day rosters across the league.

Injury designations and practice-squad additions are part of the final wave of transactions. Those designations and signings can alter short-term availability and provide teams with roster flexibility as the season begins.

GetMoreSports is tracking notable moves and news through Sunday evening’s deadline to keep readers current on the developments. Coverage will follow announcements from all 32 teams as they complete their cutdowns and related transactions.

Quick links on the site include depth charts, a trade tracker, projections for all 32 rosters and a tracker of cuts, trades and other moves to help readers follow the latest updates through the 6 p.m. ET deadline.