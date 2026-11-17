Ahead of crowning the 2026 NWSL champion, the league will present its season awards to the top players and coach. The 2026 NWSL Awards are scheduled for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET, when the league will honor individuals across positional, individual and team-support categories.

The awards ceremony will air on ESPN2. Fans may also stream the broadcast on the ESPN App or through the NWSL streaming hub, according to the league.

The honors to be presented include the Best XI, Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year, Defender of the Year, Coach of the Year and Midfielder of the Year. The league will also present the Golden Boot and the Lauren Holiday Impact Award.

The slate of awards covers a mix of individual statistical achievements and positional recognition, along with a coach award and the special-impact Lauren Holiday honor. The Best XI will recognize the top starting lineup across the season, while awards such as the Golden Boot will single out scoring leaders.

The ceremony serves as the formal presentation of the NWSL’s season honors ahead of the league’s championship conclusion. Viewers looking to follow the announcements can tune in to ESPN2 or access the stream via the ESPN App or the NWSL streaming hub at the scheduled time.