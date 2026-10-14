2026 playoffs complicate MLB’s payroll and competitive-balance case

MILWAUKEE — For much of the 2026 season, Major League Baseball has run a public campaign arguing the sport is broken and needs a salary cap-and-floor system to correct alleged payroll imbalances, according to the league. Yet four teams remain in the postseason that do not fit that picture: one from the game’s smallest market, one with the lowest cash payroll and a third carrying the 26th-highest payroll among 30 teams, alongside the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles carries a $340.6 million payroll and an additional $180.8 million in luxury-tax payments, according to Ethan Hulihen’s payroll tracker. That penalty this season is larger than the full payrolls of the other three championship-series clubs — the Milwaukee Brewers ($143.7 million), Tampa Bay Rays ($98.5 million) and Cleveland Guardians ($74.4 million) — and on cash payroll alone the Dodgers are outspending those three combined by nearly $25 million. The Dodgers also lost the first two games of the National League Championship Series.

The remaining field has produced narratives that undercut the league’s sales pitch. Tampa Bay has never won a title in its 29-year history, Milwaukee has gone 58 years without a championship and Cleveland’s last title came in 1948. Commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters during the All-Star break that “competitive balance” is “the core of what we’re about,” and this October could produce two small-market teams in the World Series.

The results on the field have strengthened the MLB Players Association’s argument that lower-spending clubs can still reach and win the postseason. If Milwaukee captures the National League pennant, the combined payrolls of the World Series clubs would be the lowest since the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Texas Rangers in 2011, the league’s reporting shows.

Owners, however, have not moved from their support for a cap and floor. Collective bargaining talks have been stalled since the league in May proposed a 50/50 revenue split with a $245.3 million ceiling and a $171.2 million floor, according to the league, and sources say ownership remains committed to the plan. The MLBPA is viscerally opposed and contends players would lose hundreds of millions under such a system.

Players offer a different view of how teams have reached October. Jake Bauers, now the Brewers’ cleanup hitter, arrived in Milwaukee after stops with Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Seattle and New York and is part of the club that led baseball with 103 regular-season wins. Since 2016, the Rays, Guardians and Brewers have combined for 22 playoff appearances and eight league championship series, a record the players cite in arguing the game is not foreclosed to lower-payroll clubs.