2026 World Cup blended on-field brilliance with off-field controversy

The joy of the 2026 FIFA World Cup came from the sport: stars, drama, goals and moments that overflowed during a spectacular summer of soccer. At the same time, administration issues — from high ticket prices to politics and in-game hydration breaks during indoor matches — cast a persistent shadow over the event.

On the field, this edition delivered broadly. Kylian Mbappé finished as the Golden Boot winner ahead of Lionel Messi and Jude Bellingham, the tournament’s top four teams all reached the semifinals and Erling Haaland helped amplify Norway’s presence. Spain were crowned champions and became the first country to hold both the men’s and women’s World Cup trophies simultaneously. Other highlights included Cristiano Ronaldo scoring in what was billed as his farewell and surprising runs from teams such as Cape Verde and Vozinha.

Several nations reached new milestones: Canada won its first World Cup knockout match, Mexico advanced and pushed England to the final moments of a widely praised game, and the United States won three matches — a tournament high for the program — scored 11 goals and generated intense domestic interest. Postgame celebrations in Seattle after the U.S. victory over Australia, with fans singing “Country Roads,” were cited as emblematic moments.

Off the field, critics pointed to a lack of transparency from FIFA on matters ranging from the legitimacy of VAR reviews to questions about how a sitting president might have influenced a player’s suspension. Forced match breaks that enabled in-game commercials for the first time were viewed by some as overt commercialism. The episode involving President Donald Trump and U.S. government assistance to help Folarin Balogun be cleared to play despite an automatic suspension drew particular scrutiny, and coverage warned that precedents were set whose longer-term impact is uncertain.

The tournament delivered both beauty and ugliness, according to the coverage, leaving a complicated legacy. For many, the matches provided unforgettable moments; for others, the administrative and political controversies will remain indelible parts of the 2026 World Cup’s story.