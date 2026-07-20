According to the source text, the 2026 FIFA World Cup produced its familiar mix of joy and frustration, with the sport’s drama — stars, goals and memorable moments — providing the tournament’s brightest moments while administrative failures cast a persistent shadow.

On the field, the event drew high praise: Kylian Mbappé won the Golden Boot ahead of Lionel Messi and Jude Bellingham, the top four ranked teams reached the semifinals and Spain were crowned champions. Spain also became the first nation to hold the men’s and women’s World Cup trophies simultaneously, and Norway’s Erling Haaland featured prominently in his country’s seafaring celebrations, according to the report.

The tournament produced notable team milestones. Canada recorded its first World Cup knockout victory, Mexico won a knockout match and pushed England to the very end in one of the competition’s standout games, and the United States advanced from its group after beating Paraguay, won three matches at a single World Cup for the first time and scored a program-high 11 goals. Postgame celebrations in Seattle after the U.S. win over Australia — including fans singing along with players to “Country Roads” — were highlighted in the coverage.

Off the field, the source text cataloged a series of administrative grievances: high ticket prices, political interventions, what were described as cash-driven match breaks and hydration pauses during indoor matches. Forced in-game breaks that allowed commercials to run for the first time were called “naked cash grabs,” and FIFA’s lack of transparency on matters ranging from the legitimacy of a VAR review to how a sitting president may have influenced a suspension were said to have left an “indelible smudge.” The report also noted that President Donald Trump and the American government were involved in efforts to secure clearance for U.S. striker Folarin Balogun despite an automatic suspension.

The coverage concluded that the tournament set precedents whose long-term effects remain uncertain. It framed the month as an “overstuffed” mix of beauty — from Messi and Argentina’s late drama to Cristiano Ronaldo’s farewell and unexpected stories such as Vozinha and Cape Verde — and ugliness tied to administrative and political controversies.