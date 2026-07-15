2026 World Cup stock watch: five players whose value rose

The FIFA World Cup can alter careers, and the report selected 20 players split evenly between those whose stock rose and those whose fell, highlighting several standouts whose reputations improved in the 2026 tournament, according to the report.

Goalkeeper Vozinha, 40, was central to Cape Verde’s run to the knockout stages; the side forced Argentina to extra time before losing 3-2, and Vozinha — then nearing the end of his contract with Portuguese second-tier club Chaves — gained 29 million Instagram followers, making him one of the sport’s most-followed players and drawing transfer speculation linking him to Inter Miami, according to the report.

Michael Olise, 24, a forward/attacking midfielder for France and Bayern Munich, received major reputational boosts from his World Cup performances; the report said his displays have pushed his market perception to the point where a €150 million fee would no longer be considered risky and that Bayern view him as untouchable, according to the report.

Johan Manzambi, 20, an attacking midfielder for Switzerland and Freiburg, managed five combined goals and assists despite playing only about 200 minutes because of a knee injury, according to the report. His breakout 2025-26 season helped Freiburg reach the UEFA Europa League final, and the report said Newcastle had agreed a £49 million fee before Aston Villa completed the signing.

Folarin Balogun, 25, the United States striker with AS Monaco, scored three goals for the co-hosts and finished a strong league campaign with 13 goals in 26 Ligue 1 starts, according to the report. The article noted his runs into channels and improved aerial presence as factors in his rising stock.

Right back Alex Freeman, 21, for the United States and Villarreal, drew praise for forward forays that produced a goal and an assist and for his stamina up and down the flank, according to the report. Freeman joined Villarreal in January and had accumulated just 340 minutes of club action at the time of the report.