2026 World Cup’s lasting image remains uncertain amid chaos and controversy

Major international tournaments often boil down to a single enduring image. The recent past offers clear examples: Lionel Messi’s long-sought World Cup triumph in 2022, Kylian Mbappé’s breakout in 2018, Germany’s 7-1 rout of Brazil in 2014, the swerving Jabulani ball in 2010 and Zinedine Zidane’s 2006 head butt.

The 2026 tournament, by contrast, produced a scatter of memorable moments rather than one defining scene. The final was described as strange, the last four as chalky, and the champion as understated yet dominant and lacking a single superstar identity, all amid frequent on- and off-field disruptions.

Individual matches supplied noteworthy episodes: Türkiye fired an absurd number of shots yet were eliminated after two matches; Portugal opened with a surprising draw against Congo DR; France endured a poor first half against Senegal; Harry Kane produced a comeback brace in the round of 32; and Vinícius Júnior scored a notable goal for Brazil against Morocco.

The tournament also sparked debate about soccer’s standing in the United States. Attendance and viewership records were shattered, and the World Cup became a common topic of conversation nationwide. A cited survey in The Economist found about 10% of Americans name soccer as their favorite sport, ranking it behind football and basketball but ahead of baseball. The argument in the piece is that soccer’s growth in the U.S. has been gradual rather than the result of a single watershed moment.

Political controversy emerged as another potential legacy. The U.S. president publicly asked FIFA to consider overturning Folarin Balogun’s red-card suspension following the Bosnia match; FIFA did later reverse the decision. The U.S. men’s national team failed to win another match and exited in the round of 16 after a loss to Belgium, a game in which Belgium celebrated by mocking the president after their fourth goal. Observers in the piece suggest that had the U.S. advanced much further, or had Balogun produced a different outcome, that episode might have become the tournament’s defining memory.