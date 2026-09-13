2027 draft takeaways: QB race opens, Jeremiah Smith shines, Moore inconsistent

Week 2 of the 2026 college football season included Michigan upsetting Oklahoma, Oregon falling to Oklahoma State and Texas rallying for a fourth-quarter comeback against Ohio State. Analysts are already tracking top 2027 draft prospects as the season unfolds.

Mel Kiper Jr. and Jordan Reid said they will size up college action each Sunday through a draft-focused lens, answering questions on top prospects and flagging risers. Reid called Oregon quarterback Dante Moore inconsistent through two weeks, noting Moore went 1-of-6 for 9 yards in the first quarter against Oklahoma State and that he saw three overthrows.

Reid moved Texas’ Arch Manning to the top of his quarterback list after Manning led 21 unanswered points in a 24-23 comeback win over Ohio State. Reid noted Manning completed 16-of-23 for 136 yards and a touchdown in the second half and made several impressive throws earlier in the game.

Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker made a statement in his first game against a Power 4 opponent with 317 passing yards and two touchdowns, plus 109 rushing yards and a score. Reid said Mestemaker and Miami’s Darian Mensah are staking claims in the QB conversation. Kiper cautioned there may not be a true QB1 yet, calling the group inconsistent and noting Mestemaker has 17 career starts and threw two interceptions for the second straight game.

Kiper added that several quarterbacks have looked uneven overall: Sam Leavitt threw three interceptions for LSU against Louisiana Tech, and NC State’s CJ Bailey has had uneven play. Kiper said he waits until October to begin formal rankings to allow more games for evaluation.

In Ohio State’s loss, Reid called wide receiver Jeremiah Smith a special prospect. Reid said opponents know the Buckeyes will target Smith, yet he remains difficult to stop; Smith finished Saturday with eight catches for 164 yards and a touchdown, according to the report.