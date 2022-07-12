A non-profit organization called Dropping Dimes, which was established in 2014 to assist suffering former ABA players and their families, has been petitioning with the NBA to pay the money it claims the players of the now-defunct ABA due. The compensation, which the NBA refers to as “recognition payments” rather than pensions, is available to around 115 players. The players in question either played for three or more years in the ABA or for at least three years in the ABA and NBA combined without ever receiving a vested pension from the NBA. The players will get an average of $3,828 yearly for each year they participated in the league, as per the deal.