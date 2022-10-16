Renie Shields, chair of the Woman of the Year Selection Committee, said, “As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX, we recognize the impact of women on college sports and are honored to select 30 incredible student-athletes who have played instrumental roles on their campus, in their community, and on their teams.”

Three awardees from each NCAA division will be chosen by the selection committee, for a total of nine finalists. The NCAA Woman of the Year for 2022 will be selected by the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics among these finalists.