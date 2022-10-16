in NCAA Award

30 candidates are selected for 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year

The national Top 30 honorees for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year Award have been revealed by the Woman of the Year Selection Committee. The Top 30 awardees were chosen from 577 school nominations, with 10 representatives from each of the three NCAA divisions. Each recipient has shown brilliance in their chosen fields of study, sport, volunteerism, and leadership. Nine multisport student athletes are among the awardees, who represent 14 different sports.

 

Renie Shields, chair of the Woman of the Year Selection Committee, said, “As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX, we recognize the impact of women on college sports and are honored to select 30 incredible student-athletes who have played instrumental roles on their campus, in their community, and on their teams.”

Three awardees from each NCAA division will be chosen by the selection committee, for a total of nine finalists. The NCAA Woman of the Year for 2022 will be selected by the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics among these finalists.

 

Written by ministrator

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Tyler Dorsey may lose his position at Dallas