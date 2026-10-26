30 NBA players primed for breakout seasons in 2026-27

According to ESPN, career progression in the NBA can take many forms — cracking a starting lineup, earning a first All-Star berth or entering the MVP conversation — and 30 players are considered primed to take the next step in 2026-27. The list groups those candidates into tiers based on current credentials and the circumstances likely to drive improvement, and includes recent trades and rookies.

Tier 1 highlights multitime All-Stars who could conceivably win a first MVP. Victor Wembanyama finished third in MVP voting and helped lead the Spurs to the Finals during his age-22 season, solidifying his standing as the league’s top blue-chip prospect since LeBron James. ESPN notes Wembanyama still needs to refine his isolation scoring and become a more reliable closer, developments the outlet describes as more a matter of “when” than “if.”

Luka Doncic figures prominently in the same tier. ESPN says the Lakers have retooled around the 27-year-old, who remains among the league’s top scorers and playmakers. Doncic has never placed higher than third in MVP voting; his case should strengthen with a supporting cast tailored to his strengths and an expected usage spike after LeBron James’ offseason departure. ESPN cautions, however, that Doncic’s MVP chances hinge on his availability and the Lakers reaching a 50-win threshold.

Cade Cunningham and Anthony Edwards are also included among MVP breakout candidates. ESPN notes Cunningham, the 2021 No. 1 pick, finished fifth in MVP voting after leading Detroit to 60 wins and the East’s top seed, and that a repeat top-tier finish for the Pistons would likely boost his ballot share. Edwards, 25 and a former No. 1 pick, has driven multiple deep postseason runs and arrives in 2026-27 flanked by a new secondary playmaker in LaMelo Ball; ESPN adds Edwards has a realistic chance to win a scoring title.

Tyrese Maxey is cited as a steady improver whose scoring average rose each season through his first six years. According to ESPN, Maxey followed his first All-Star appearance in 2024 with a first All-NBA selection in 2026 and stands to gain national attention playing alongside LeBron James and Jaylen Brown on a reworked 76ers roster. ESPN also notes historical examples of stars who struggled for MVP traction while in James’ shadow, but says the dynamic in Philadelphia differs given Maxey’s age relative to James.