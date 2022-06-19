With a record of 27-7 overall, including a program-best 15-3 record in Atlantic 10 play, McKillop guided the Wildcats to their second-most victories in a single season in 2021–22. McKillop’s last season was completed with the school’s second NCAA Tournament at-large berth in addition to him winning his 11th (9 — SoCon, 2 — A-10) Conference Coach of the Year accolade.

The NCAA Tournament was held in 1998, 2002, 2006–08, 2012–2013, 2015, 2018, and 2022. The NIT was held in 1994–1996 and in 2005–2009, 2014–2016, 2019 and 2021. The CBI was held in 2011. Together with McKillop, Davidson College triumphed in the Midwest Regional Championship game of the 2008 NCAA Tournament.