40 NHL players poised to break out in 2026-27, grouped by tiers

The NHL outlook for 2026-27 is notably bright, featuring a deep rookie class expected to make immediate contributions and dozens of young players positioned to take significant steps forward. The list also highlights veterans who could benefit from new environments or linemates. The breakdown runs 40 players across tiers that explain the circumstances behind their breakout chances, according to getmoresports.

One of the tiers, labeled “New scenery,” spotlights players who changed teams and could see their profiles rise. Defenseman Bowen Byram joins the Chicago Blackhawks after ranking tied for 10th in 5-on-5 points (63) among NHL defensemen over the past two seasons. Over that same span he had nine power-play points, ranked 63rd in power-play scoring and 48th in power-play ice time while taking second-unit minutes with the Buffalo Sabres behind Rasmus Dahlin, according to getmoresports.

Veteran blueliner John Carlson landed with the Tampa Bay Lightning and is expected to run the power play; he posted 60 points in 71 games last season, with 14 of those coming on the man advantage. On offense, New Jersey’s Luke Evangelista has established himself as a top-six presence for the Devils, contributing at 5-on-5 and on the power play with a net-front presence that has been noted by team evaluators, according to getmoresports.

Pittsburgh’s Hendrix Lapierre, 24, arrived after stints split between Washington and Hershey and has skated on Sidney Crosby’s line; coach Dan Muse has described him as a “Swiss Army knife” type. In goal, Edmonton’s Devon Levi began his Oilers tenure 3-0-0 but posted an .863 save percentage and a 3.35 goals-against average with negative goals saved above expected in the early sample, according to getmoresports.

Other relocation notes include Kirill Marchenko, who led the Columbus Blue Jackets in goals for three straight seasons and scored 103 goals in his first 296 NHL games, now with Toronto; Mason McTavish, whose 2025-26 campaign was affected by a training-camp contract dispute before moving to St. Louis; and JJ Peterka, a 25-goal scorer last season who is with the Boston Bruins on a line behind David Pastrnak, according to getmoresports.