NBA: A List of Players to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Unfortunately, the list of professional athletes with the Coronavirus keeps growing. Here is an updated list of athletes who have been confirmed with COVID-19 as of late. The NBA is leading the category in North America, as Rudy Gobert became the first player to officially test positive. His test sparked the shutdown of the NBA, which carried over to every other sport.

NBA

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz center, 27 years old.

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz guard, 23 years old.

Christian Wood, Detroit Pistons forward, 24 years old.

Kevin Durant and three other unnamed players on the Brooklyn Nets.

Soccer

Daniele Rugani, Juventus defender, 25 years old.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager, 37 years old.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea winger, 19 years old.

Trey Thompkins, Real Madrid power forward, 29 years old.

Dusan Vlahovic, Fiorentina striker.

German Pezzella, Fiorentina defender.

Jorge Jesus, Flamengo manager.

Patrick Cutrone, Fiorentina striker.

Others

Unnamed Seattle Dragons (XFL) player.

Chris Kielsmeier, Cleveland State women’s basketball coach.

Unnamed New York Yankees minor-league player.

Kozo Tashima, Japan Olympic Committee deputy chief.

More Coronavirus Testing to Come

This list is all current players, but there likely will be more to come in the following days. This list includes players, coaches, and personnel who were confirmed as of March 17th. Testing is being done throughout sports as we speak, and those results will trickle in throughout the coming weeks.