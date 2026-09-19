49ers adjust routines after weeklong Australia trip

The San Francisco 49ers returned from Melbourne after a 27-7 road win and largely skipped an onboard celebration on the 16-hour flight home, opting to sleep instead. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk said players had planned a team party but fell asleep and woke only shortly before arrival.

Reacclimating to Pacific time became the primary concern after the trip. Players were split on whether the outbound or inbound travel was harder, but coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged an adjustment period. Shanahan said he “felt like crap all weekend,” noted the team had two days off and added that he felt normal by Monday, while some players reported feeling fine sooner.

Recovery protocols from vice president of player health and performance Dustin Perry and his staff began on the Qantas A380. Trainers provided guidance on hydration, when to stay awake and when to sleep. Right tackle Colton McKivitz said the plan was to stay up a couple of hours, sleep in the lie-flat seats and wake for the final hours; he estimated about seven hours of sleep. Running back Christian McCaffrey and rookie defensive tackle Gracen Halton each reported roughly 13 hours of sleep, and defensive end Nick Bosa said he was in a similar range but found the return trip harder to recover from, noting trouble getting to bed before sleeping well on Tuesday night.

The team landed at San Francisco International Airport on Friday around 5 p.m., took a bus to Santa Clara and then dispersed for the weekend. Perry’s staff issued further instructions on sleep timing, sunlight exposure and caffeine use. Shanahan gave players Saturday and Sunday off, modified the usual Monday “bonus” practice into a lighter session, and retained a normal postgame film meeting before the trainers conducted a workout. Tuesday was a regular day off.

The 49ers resumed their standard workweek with early afternoon practices Wednesday through Friday. Shanahan emphasized maintaining the focus that produced the win in Australia and downplaying travel as much as possible.