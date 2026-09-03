49ers and NFL coordinated detailed biosecurity plan for Australia trip

MELBOURNE, Australia — The San Francisco 49ers and the NFL spent months arranging travel logistics and biosecurity measures ahead of the club’s weeklong stay in Melbourne for the season opener, part of an effort described by league officials as a new operational model for an 8,000-mile trip.

The team’s Qantas Airbus A380 charter departed late Wednesday Pacific Time carrying more than 95,000 pounds of combined human and material cargo, including 220 passengers and roughly 62,000 pounds of checked luggage and about 33,000 pounds of team equipment, according to team and league accounts. The flight’s size and configuration were arranged with the league; the A380 used has 84 lie-flat seats (14 in first class and 70 in business) plus about 60 premium-economy seats among roughly 400 total seats.

Officials emphasized that a central concern was preventing any California soil from entering Australia. The Australian government’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry warns that introducing invasive species, insects or plant disease could cause ecological or economic harm, and league and team staff worked to remove large clumps of dirt and grass from gear before departure. Australian customs also blocked a supply of protein powder from entering the country.

The NFL’s director of international football operations and logistics, Joe Valentine, characterized the Melbourne trip as “completely different” from prior international operations because of the distance, the 16-hour flight and the 17-hour time difference. The 49ers landed in Melbourne on Friday morning Australian Eastern Standard Time, giving the club a week to practice before the opener on Sept. 11 at 11:35 a.m. AEST (Sept. 10 at 5:35 p.m. PT). The Los Angeles Rams are slated to arrive next Thursday for roughly a 24-hour stay.

Planning began in March when the league asked the Rams and 49ers to send nonessential Week 1 items by sea to New York. A cargo ship that departed April 15 carried an additional 60,000 pounds of league equipment — goal posts, field and practice gear, medical supplies and food-service items — and arrived in Australia a little more than two weeks before the game. The league played a larger-than-usual role in coordinating the route, accommodations and customs processes for the extended journey.