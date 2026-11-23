MEXICO CITY — The San Francisco 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings 35-10 Sunday night, moving to 9-1 on the season, according to the game account by Nick Wago. San Francisco opened aggressively and maintained control throughout, assembling one of its most complete performances of the year across offense, defense and special teams.

Receiver Mike Evans returned from Achilles tendinitis and finished with six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown, immediately reconnecting with quarterback Brock Purdy, the account said. Purdy completed 21 of 26 passes for 255 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He was 17-of-19 against the blitz with two TDs and produced 12 first downs on the 20 dropbacks when Minnesota rushed five or more.

San Francisco’s defensive front also made notable plays after recent criticism. Edge rusher Nick Bosa recorded his first sack of the season, and the 49ers pressured Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on 15 of 39 dropbacks, forcing several errant throws, the story reports. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown returned an interception for a touchdown, and while the team finished with one sack, it routinely disrupted Minnesota’s passing game.

Special teams contributed as well. Punter Corliss Waitman dropped two punts inside the 20 and had one returned for 19 yards, and Minnesota averaged 23.5 yards on kick returns, the report said. The 49ers also absorbed a significant injury with right tackle Colton McKivitz suffering a left-leg issue, described in the account as a serious blow.

With the victory, San Francisco solidified its hold on the top seed in the NFC playoff picture and enters a critical stretch of the schedule against other contenders, including the Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams, according to the same report.