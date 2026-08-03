49ers face receiver questions: Aiyuk status, Pearsall surgery, Samuel’s role

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers entered training camp with lingering questions at wide receiver, the report said, with Brandon Aiyuk remaining estranged from the team, Ricky Pearsall set for season-ending surgery and Deebo Samuel back in the fold. The organization also hopes at least one young receiver can take a larger role opposite Mike Evans, the story added.

General manager John Lynch told reporters there was no update on Aiyuk, and the report said the ball remains in Aiyuk’s court. Aiyuk has been on the reserve/left squad list since December, meaning he does not count against San Francisco’s 90-man roster or its salary cap. Any change would require Aiyuk to apply to the NFL for reinstatement and either report to camp or notify the team of an intent to return, the story explained.

The report said Aiyuk has so far chosen not to take those steps and has used social media to express displeasure with the team, the league and the NFLPA while pressing to join the Washington Commanders. After the 49ers re-signed Samuel, Aiyuk posted on Instagram asking, “San Fran wanna see a real reunion?” The piece called the message cryptic and said it appears his time with San Francisco is over, leaving the timing of a formal separation as the remaining question.

Washington’s interest in Aiyuk has cooled, according to Commanders reporter John Keim. The report noted Adam Peters worked in San Francisco for four seasons with Aiyuk and that quarterback Jayden Daniels has maintained a close relationship with the receiver since their time together at Arizona State. Peters said he “usually” does not factor a player’s social media into acquisition decisions, then repeated the qualifier. Keim added that the Commanders’ pursuit could hinge on whether the team acquires another veteran wideout, with Stefon Diggs mentioned as a likely target.

Pearsall’s right-knee posterior cruciate ligament issue will cost him the season after swelling recurred, the report said. The injury dated to Week 4 of last season and did not respond to offseason rest. Lynch said, “He’s gutted. We’re gutted.” Pearsall had been limited to 20 games over his first two seasons but posted two 100-plus-yard performances in the first three games of 2025 before the knee problem resurfaced against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the story noted.