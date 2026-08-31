49ers impersonation case draws jokes from NFL teams and athletes

Federal authorities say two men were arrested in late August after an alleged scheme that included one posing as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office in the District of Oregon and court documents, the FBI arrested Daejon Love and Taylor Jamie Chan on Aug. 24 in Boise, Idaho. Authorities say the pair defrauded more than two dozen women of about $1.3 million.

Court filings describe part of Love’s alleged scheme as presenting himself as a 49ers wide receiver, posting images and videos in team gear and creating fictitious personas online. Authorities say Love and Chan also impersonated a wealthy real estate investor and offered phony investment opportunities to carry out the fraud.

The arrests and details have become a running topic on social media, with several athletes and teams posting reactions. Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley posted a photo on X similar to one Love had shared, captioned, “Believe it or not I’m in the NFL.” The Chargers reposted the image and wrote, “can confirm.”

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward shared an AI-generated image of himself with Love in the Steelers’ locker room, adding, “Bro… he was JUST at the facility.” Leonard Hankerson, the 49ers’ wide receivers coach, posted a collage that included an AI-generated photo of himself and Love at a 49ers practice; former 49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne replied, “Man I knew you was coaching him,” with laughing emojis.

Other teams joined the chorus. The MLB’s Cleveland Guardians included a photo of Love in Guardians gear on a lineup graphic and replied under the post, “Daejon is locked in.” San Francisco has not publicly commented on the matter.

One detail noted by observers: there is no official San Francisco jersey with “Love” on the back.