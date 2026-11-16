49ers lead Week 10 NFL trolls after 46-40 win over Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers headlined Week 10’s social-media barbs after a 46-40 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. San Francisco amassed 584 total yards of offense — the most yards Dallas has allowed in a home game in franchise history, according to ESPN Research.

Running back Christian McCaffrey rushed and received for 262 yards and totaled three touchdowns in the game. He became the first 49ers player with at least 200 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in a regular-season game since Jerry Rice in 1995.

The 49ers leaned into Cowboys and Texas imagery on social platforms, posting photos of cowboy boots outside AT&T Stadium topped with a 49ers cowboy hat. One caption included lyrics from Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas,” while another read “Brought the star power.”

Other Week 10 posts included the Buffalo Bills after their 31-12 win over the New York Jets. Buffalo kept New York out of the end zone, scored four touchdowns — three by quarterback Josh Allen and one by running back James Cook III — and improved to 8-1, tying the franchise’s second-best nine-game start. Five of Buffalo’s wins have come on the road; the team also included the Canadian national anthem at its home opener this season. After beating the Jets, Buffalo wrote on X: “PSA: the Buffalo Bills are the only football team in New York.” with a smiling face at the end.

The Carolina Panthers won 20-17 on a 54-yard field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald with 41 seconds remaining, snapping a three-game losing streak; Carolina posted a graphic of its mascot dragging a parade boat with the caption “The Carolina Quarter.” The Los Angeles Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-6, outgaining Arizona 436-123 while Matthew Stafford threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns; the Rams used an Angry Birds-themed post to poke fun at Arizona. Cardinals rookie Carson Beck completed 108 passing yards with two interceptions in his debut.

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 21-13, scoring 14 third-quarter points and holding the Raiders to 163 total yards while sacking starter Fernando Mendoza six times. The Indianapolis Colts closed a five-game skid with a 24-22 win over the Miami Dolphins, forcing a turnover on downs after Miami had the ball with 3:15 remaining and running out the clock; the Colts then referenced the Dolphins’ “fins” nickname by styling a graphic that read “Phin.”