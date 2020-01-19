49ers News: San Francisco Advances To Super Bowl 54 After Defeating Packers

For the seventh time in franchise history, the San Francisco 49ers are going to the Super Bowl. After a 37-20 defeat of the Green Bay Packers at Levi Stadium, a one-seed has held serve to advance to play for the title in Miami in two weeks.

Obviously the biggest story of this game was running back Raheem Mostert. For instance, Mostert ran for 160 yards in the first half. That total represented the most yards a running back has ran for in the first half of a playoff game since 1964. Also, every time I looked up; Mostert was again gashing the Packer defense for a huge chunk.

Raheem Mostert: 19 carries, 196 yards, 4 TDs. pic.twitter.com/v7pke43obI — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 20, 2020

Mostert and the 49ers’ running attack was so dominant that Jimmy Garoppolo only threw the ball eight times all day. Indeed, that is no type. Garoppolo finished the day 6 for 8 for 77 yards. Mostert carried the rock 29 times for 220 yards and four touchdowns. Finally, that is the second highest total for rushing yards in a playoff game in NFL history.

Consider that Mostert didn’t have a direct route to superstardom, which makes his huge game an even bigger story within this story. Check out this tweet from Michael David Smith:

Did you know that Raheem Mostert was on the Eagles, Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, Jets and Bears and never got a single carry until he went to his seventh team, the 49ers? — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 20, 2020

The 49ers went ahead 27-0 in this game before the Packers scored. The closest the game got was 34-20, when Rodgers fired his 40th playoff touchdown pass in franchise history. That broke the previous mark held by Brett Favre.

Overall, the 49ers defense never allowed this game to be close. Combined with their rushing attack, the Packers were little test for them from the onset of the game.

When the season began and the Niners got off to a hot start, I felt like they would be the sneaky team that ended up in the Super Bowl. As it turns out, I was correct about just that one thing in this crazy NFL season.

Now just two teams remain – the sledgehammer 49ers and their defense – and the high-powered Chiefs’ offense. Brian Shannahan and John Lynch have done a quick turnaround in San Francisco.