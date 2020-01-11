49ers News: San Francisco Dominates Vikings In Divisional Playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers are officially back. Indeed, they beat the Minnesota Vikings handily on Saturday to open the NFL Divisional round of the playoffs 27-10. It was an old school 49ers type win, and Jimmy Garappolo’s first as an NFL starter.

Did Jimmy Garoppolo pancake LB Anthony Barr?pic.twitter.com/768yyRiVpo — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 11, 2020

Richard Sherman had the interception of Kirk Cousins that swung the momentum entirely.

The 49ers await to host the winner of the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks game tomorrow.

Garappolo went just 11 for 19 passing for 131 yards and a touchdown along with one interception. San Francisco just ran the ball down the throats of a pretty stout Minnesota defense. Tevin Coleman had 22 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

Nick Bosa had two sacks on a day where the 49ers defense had six total. After a 7-7 tie and a 14-10 halftime lead, the game was never really close.

I think it was week three or four I got the feeling that the undefeated 49ers could be the dark horse Super Bowl team. Now we will find out next week in the NFC Title Game if they are ready to play the part.

Without question, John Lynch has that franchise turned around and in a hurry.