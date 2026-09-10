49ers set for Thursday opener in Melbourne amid strong Australian support

MELBOURNE, Australia — The San Francisco 49ers open the season against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, traveling nearly 8,000 miles and crossing the international dateline for a game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Linebacker Fred Warner said he has grown used to seeing large blocks of 49ers fans at road games and expressed the hope the crowd will be ‘‘a sea of red.’’

Charlotte Offord, the NFL’s general manager of Australia and New Zealand, said the 49ers are the most popular NFL team in Australia based on total number of fans. Offord attributed part of that popularity to the team’s history, saying many Australian fans have followed the league since the Montana and Jerry Rice era and the 49ers carry ‘‘this kind of nostalgia around them.’’

The league ran an interest register after the Melbourne game was announced and drew 175,000 sign-ups for a 100,000-seat stadium, Offord said. When the majority of those tickets went on sale, she said they sold out in about two hours, and subsequent smaller sales sold out in roughly 24 hours. Offord said 48 percent of ticket buyers came from overseas or another Australian state, with the remainder from Victoria, and that about 10–12 percent of buyers are coming from the United States.

There are additional indicators of strong local support: 49ers jerseys were the third-most sold in Australia last year, behind the Seahawks and Patriots, and Christian McCaffrey’s No. 23 led player sales, Offord said. A United Airlines spokesperson reported that bookings for the San Francisco-to-Melbourne route were up 65 percent from a year earlier. 49ers CEO Al Guido said he was ‘‘hoping for a home game from a perspective of more red’’ and noted significant purchases from the Bay Area and broader California as well as Australian fans.

Left tackle Trent Williams recalled seeing a wide array of jerseys during a London game with Washington, underscoring how international crowds often represent many teams. Warner added that 49ers supporters ‘‘always travel no matter the situation’’ and have ‘‘always shown love,’’ suggesting the club will see a notable contingent in Melbourne.