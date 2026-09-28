76ers’ new look and other top scenes from 2026 NBA media day

The NBA season approaches as media days wrapped on Monday, with the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks staging the first events last week before traveling to China for a preseason doubleheader. The balance of the league held media sessions on Monday, delivering a slate of storylines and moments that set the tone for the 2026-27 campaign, according to media day reports.

LeBron James and Jaylen Brown were front-and-center for a retooled Philadelphia 76ers, while the New York Knicks opened the year celebrated as champions for the first time in more than 50 years. The San Antonio Spurs — last season’s Finals opponents — are aiming to return to the league’s final stage, and the Oklahoma City Thunder enter the season looking for revenge after falling to the Spurs in the Western Conference finals, according to media day reports.

Scenes around the league offered a mix of levity and personnel notes. Atlanta showcased its defensive depth after adding Lu Dort alongside Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels. In Boston, the Jaylen Brown trade left Jayson Tatum pairing with Paul George, and Tatum offered praise for his new teammate. Brooklyn’s head coach drew laughs by joking he might be the first to come off the bench if bodies are needed, while Naz Reid appeared comfortable in a new Charlotte uniform. Chicago’s young core, including Matas Buzelis and 2026 No. 4 pick Caleb Wilson, discussed celebrations as energy ran high.

Other highlights included Dallas rookie Cooper Flagg attempting to stop a timer at one second and deflecting questions about a reported offseason growth spurt, and Denver continuing its jokester tradition with a standout joker card for Nikola Jokic. Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, coming off a second straight All-Star season, posed in good spirits. Golden State saw Stephen Curry show a dance move and friendly banter between Draymond Green and Yaxel Lendeborg, while Houston’s Steven Adams joked about the potential impact of GTA VI on player performance.

Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton called himself fully healthy as Obi Toppin praised an offseason slam and Pascal Siakam demonstrated skills behind the camera. The Clippers highlighted a Japanese connection with Rui Hachimura and Yuki Kawamura. The Lakers’ JJ Redick, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves posed together, and Memphis asked players to list summer achievements on a cake. In Miami, Giannis Antetokounmpo is adjusting after his trade from Milwaukee and joked about encountering new animals, including an iguana, while he and Bam Adebayo displayed early on-court chemistry. Milwaukee returned to media day with junior reporters and a joking Taylor Jenkins.