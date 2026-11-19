Grand Theft Auto V arrived on Sept. 17, 2013, and more than 13 years later “Grand Theft Auto VI” launches Thursday, with athletes and teams marking the moment and reflecting on how much has changed, according to the source. Houston Rockets center Steven Adams even quipped during media day that performances could be affected by the game’s release, saying, “So look at NFL, look at all the leagues and watch them plummet. Just for the month of November, performances are going to go down.”

The NFL was early into its 2013 season when GTA V hit shelves. Seattle and Denver were beginning runs that would culminate in a Super Bowl meeting the following February. Seattle’s defense, nicknamed the “Legion of Boom,” allowed 273.6 yards and 14.4 points per game, both the fewest in the regular season. Denver averaged a league-high 457.3 yards and 37.9 points per game, while Peyton Manning threw for an NFL record 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns. Both teams finished 13-3, and Seattle defeated Denver 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII, according to the source.

In the NBA, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were entering their fourth season together following back-to-back championships. Miami had edged the San Antonio Spurs in the 2013 NBA Finals after Ray Allen’s late 3-pointer in Game 6 forced overtime and the Heat prevailed to win a Game 7. The Spurs would get revenge the next summer, beating Miami in the 2014 Finals, according to the source.

On the college front, the 2013 high school class carried significant expectations. Andrew Wiggins and Jabari Parker appeared on the March 2013 cover of Slam Magazine and were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the SC Next rankings. Joel Embiid, Julius Randle and Aaron Gordon were also in the top 10 as five-star prospects; each of those five players declared for the NBA draft after one college season and were selected in the top 10 of the 2014 draft. Other notable members of the class included twins Aaron and Andrew Harrison, Noah Vonleh and Wayne Selden, according to the source.

Pop culture milestones overlapped with the game’s release. The penultimate episode of Breaking Bad, “Ozymandias,” aired two days before GTA V’s release; series creator Vince Gilligan called it “the best episode we ever have had or ever will have,” according to the source. On the Billboard Hot 100 that week, Katy Perry’s “Roar” reached No. 1 on Sept. 16, 2013, tying Rihanna with 10 career No. 1s at the time. Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” sat at No. 2 after a 10-week run at the top, with Lorde’s “Royals” at No. 3 and Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake’s “Holy Grail” at No. 4.