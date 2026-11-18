The Packers’ offensive-line problems can be traced to March 10, 2025, when general manager Brian Gutekunst signed former 49ers guard Aaron Banks to a four-year, $77 million deal. The move, followed by injuries and underperformance, triggered extensive reshuffling across the line and culminated in a 30-10 loss at Lambeau Field to the Minnesota Vikings, when Green Bay’s pass protection was severely exposed.

Green Bay has spent 20 months trying to settle its offensive front while questions have swirled around position coach Luke Butkus and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich. Coach Matt LaFleur said this week that responsibility is shared among coaches and players and starts with him.

To fit Banks, the Packers moved two-time Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins to center for the 2025 season. Jenkins sat out part of the offseason seeking a contract change, returned without a new deal, fractured his lower leg midway through last season and was released in March. Team officials noted Jenkins could have remained at left guard this season had Banks not been signed, since Jenkins had one year left on his contract when he was cut.

This season Green Bay has started four different left guards — Banks, Donovan Jennings, Jager Burton and Laken Tomlinson — and seven different guards overall when counting the three who have started at right guard: Jacob Monk, Travis Glover and Tomlinson. The total would have been eight if Kevin Zeitler had not suffered a triceps injury in practice late last week. An in-season addition had been slated to start at right guard with Tomlinson back at left, but the team instead turned to Glover.

Banks earned $29 million last season and is scheduled to make $18 million this season, yet he was not viewed as the top option at his natural left guard spot and failed to beat out Glover for playing time. LaFleur said the team planned to let Banks compete at right guard but noted Banks has limited experience there.

Financially, the Packers converted Banks’ $9.5 million roster bonus into a signing bonus in March for immediate cap relief, but that creates $26.288 million in dead money if he is released next offseason. The team could pursue a post-June 1 cut to mitigate timing, but the dead-money charge would remain. Meanwhile, first-round pick Jordan Morgan, expected to be the franchise left tackle, spent two seasons working at guard and as a backup before getting a chance at left tackle this season.