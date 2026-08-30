Aaron Donald ends retirement, signs one-year, $20M deal with Rams

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald has agreed to a one-year, $20 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams after two years away from the game, according to the report. Donald is 35.

Donald joins a relatively small group of NFL players who left retirement to return to the field, the report says. Notable examples cited include Randall Cunningham, Deion Sanders, Ricky Williams and Bronko Nagurski.

Randall Cunningham’s return is highlighted as one of the most successful. After his career appeared over in 1995, Cunningham moved to Las Vegas and operated a granite and marble shop. Minnesota coach Dennis Green persuaded him to resume his career as a backup in 1997. When starter Brad Johnson was injured in 1998, Cunningham took over and guided the team to a 15-1 overall record (13-1 in his starts), throwing for 3,704 yards and 34 touchdowns. He earned a contract extension worth up to $28 million but was benched after six starts in 1999 and finished his career as a backup for the Baltimore Ravens in 2001.

Deion Sanders returned after three seasons away, rejoining the league with the Baltimore Ravens in 2004 after initially retiring following the 2000 season. He forfeited part of an $8 million signing bonus he had received from Washington to get away, then wore No. 37 with the Ravens to match his age. In 25 games, including six starts, Sanders intercepted five passes — returning one for a touchdown — and defended 10 passes. The Ravens missed the playoffs in both seasons, and Sanders retired for good in 2006.

Ricky Williams retired rather than serve a 2004 drug suspension and spent time in India studying yoga and holistic medicine. He returned to Miami for 12 games in 2005, rushing for 743 yards and six touchdowns, then was suspended and moved to the CFL in 2006. A torn pectoral limited him to one game for the Dolphins in 2007, but he later played four full seasons from 2008 to 2011, recording one 1,000-yard season before retiring permanently at age 34 after a final season with the Ravens in 2011.

Bronko Nagurski came out of retirement in 1943 at age 35 after five years away to help the Chicago Bears during World War II. Though best known as a running back, Nagurski also played defensive tackle; in his comeback he played eight games, rushed for 84 yards and scored a touchdown in the NFL championship game as the Bears defeated Washington 41-21.