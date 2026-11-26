The Thanksgiving slate carried an extra helping of style as Week 12 arrivals started before the turkey was served. NFL stars continued to turn game-day entrances into a weekly fashion showcase, with a range of looks shaped in part by changing temperatures across the country.

Wednesday’s game in Inglewood, California, featured the Green Bay Packers visiting the Los Angeles Rams in afternoon temperatures in the 70s, leaving room for lighter layers. According to the report, Aaron Donald kept it sleek in a black zip-up jacket and matching pants, accessorizing with gold-tinted shades and a checkered designer pouch. His blue, white and yellow sneakers added a pop of Rams color to the look.

Thursday’s tripleheader included the Chicago Bears at the Detroit Lions, where morning temperatures in the 40s could put statement coats on display. The Philadelphia Eagles traveled to face the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, under a sunny afternoon in the 50s that suggested sweater weather. The nightcap between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York, was forecast with temperatures in the 30s and rain.

Friday’s meeting between the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh presented another opportunity for layers, with temperatures around the low 40s and possible showers. Sunday offered a mix of conditions: jacket weather around the Great Lakes, warmer air in South Florida and potential rain in the Bay Area, all of which influenced what players chose to wear on game day.

Whether arriving bundled up or keeping things breezy, players provided plenty of looks throughout Week 12. The report highlighted standout arrivals from the week, led by Donald’s understated, team-colored touches at the Rams-Packers matchup.