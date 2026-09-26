Aaron Glenn and Dan Campbell: A bond forged in Dallas that shaped their paths

The 2005 Dallas Cowboys served as an incubator for future NFL head coaches, with six assistants from Bill Parcells’ staff and two players from his roster eventually reaching the top coaching jobs, according to the report.

Among those players were Aaron Glenn, a 5-foot-9 cornerback who played bigger than his stature, and Dan Campbell, a hulking tight end. Glenn said of Campbell, “He was the guy that Bill Parcells used to use to piss somebody off, and there were a number of fights in practice because of him.” The two formed a strong bond that season in Dallas and later worked together as assistants with the New Orleans Saints before reuniting in Detroit.

Campbell promised Glenn that he would hire him as defensive coordinator if he ever became a head coach, a pledge he fulfilled when he was hired by the Detroit Lions in 2021. Campbell kept faith in Glenn during a difficult 2022 stretch when the Lions began 1-6 and Glenn’s unit was allowing a league-high 32.1 points per game after a loss to Miami. The defense improved over the second half of the season, allowing 20.2 points per game in the final 10 games as Detroit won eight of those contests and narrowly missed the playoffs, according to the report.

Campbell has described the pair as complementary: “He’s the defensive version, I’m the offensive version. And so, he was my right-hand man,” Campbell said Friday. Detroit made staff changes that season, including firing defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant, but Glenn remained and helped lay a foundation for what became four consecutive winning seasons and a franchise-best 15 wins in 2024, according to the report.

On Sunday the two will meet for the first time as head coaches, each sitting at 1-1, with Glenn bringing the New York Jets to Ford Field, where he spent 2021 through 2024. Parcells, watching from his home in Saratoga Springs, New York, reflected on the coaching tree, saying, “I always told them all that [coaching] is not for well-adjusted people… But they’re football guys. They love it. That’s their game.”