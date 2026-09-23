Aaron Glenn encouraged as Jets show defensive sting despite overtime loss

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Aaron Glenn entered his second season with the New York Jets facing high expectations after a public endorsement from his former boss. Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters at the 2025 NFL spring meetings that “If he can’t [turn them around], nobody can.” Glenn’s team has shown signs of improvement despite a 20-17 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers that included a handful of questionable late decisions.

Glenn said he will not let the defeat define the season and that his responsibility is to “get our guys to be able to close the door.” The Jets have already produced measurable progress: they ran 68 plays with a lead in two games, more than the 66 they ran with a lead all of 2025, and dominated the Tennessee Titans in the opener without ever trailing.

New York’s defense, with Glenn calling the plays, ranks first in yards allowed at 197 per game and owns the franchise’s best total yardage margin (+258) through two games since 1982, currently third-best in the NFL. Still, the unit has allowed 30 points overall and 20 in the fourth quarter and overtime, including three scores on Green Bay’s last four possessions. The defense, which had gone a record 19 consecutive games without an interception, recorded its first takeaway of the season — a fumble recovery — while recovering only one of five Packers fumbles.

Glenn defended the defensive approach: “We’re attacking the football. We’re punching the football out and I do know this: Those things are going to come around for us.” Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said the team will make “a conscious effort this week to step up the intensity” late in practice to try to correct the late-game lapses.

Offensively, the Jets have scored 40 points through two games and are receiving steadier quarterback play. Geno Smith, who threw an NFL-high 17 interceptions last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, has yet to commit a turnover, and the offense has had no giveaways through two games for the first time since 1971. Running back Breece Hall called the roster “a team of high potential,” and coordinators face choices about creating more explosive plays and involving receivers such as Garrett Wilson, who was targeted seven times on Sunday and just twice after his third-quarter touchdown.