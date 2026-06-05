Aaron Judge to injured list with right rib fracture; Spencer Jones called up

The New York Yankees placed three-time AL MVP Aaron Judge on the injured list with a right rib injury, the team announced. The Yankees said Judge will be re-imaged in four to six weeks, which makes the earliest possible clearance to resume baseball activities about four weeks out; he would then need additional time to ramp up and likely serve a rehab assignment. The report says a return before the All-Star break appears unlikely, but the team expects Judge to return this season.

Hours before the diagnosis, the Yankees confirmed Judge was evaluated by Dr. Gregory Pearl, a thoracic outlet syndrome management specialist in Dallas. The team sought to ensure Judge was not dealing with a thoracic outlet issue, which the report described as a condition that could have ended his season.

To replace Judge on the roster, the Yankees called up 25-year-old outfield prospect Spencer Jones. Jones, who can play all three outfield positions, started three games in right field during his first big-league stint last month. A former pitcher, Jones is noted for a strong arm and above-average speed. The club also is considering longer-term adjustments such as moving Cody Bellinger from left to right when Jasson Dominguez returns, though Giancarlo Stanton is considered a less likely option as he is working back from a calf strain. Other outfield alternatives mentioned include Jose Caballero, Max Schuemann and Amed Rosario; Caballero started in right field Tuesday and Wednesday while Schuemann started Thursday.

Offensively, the Yankees will lean on Ben Rice, who the report noted trails only Yordan Alvarez in OPS among all major-league hitters and will need to continue producing. New York leads the majors in home runs by one over the Atlanta Braves, but Rice and Judge combined for 38% of the team’s long balls. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Trent Grisham, who hit a combined 65 homers in 2025, are on pace for a combined 37 in 2026, a drop the report linked to a 43-point decline in the Yankees’ OPS against right-handed pitching and a 23-19 record versus right-handed starters compared with 14-6 versus left-handers.

The report added that the Yankees can remain in the American League East race while Judge is sidelined, entering Friday half a game behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the division. The club will monitor Judge’s imaging and progress over the coming weeks as it plans for the trade-deadline period.