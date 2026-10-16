Aaron Rodgers quizzes Steelers receivers to build trust and readiness

PITTSBURGH — Days before Germie Bernard made his first career start, Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers put the rookie on the spot in a team meeting. Rodgers fired questions about hand signals, route details, the Steelers’ playbook and Indianapolis’ defensive tendencies while Bernard answered one at a time; correct responses led to the next question and incorrect ones were reviewed on the spot.

Afterward, Rodgers and his three fellow quarterbacks met with position coach Tom Arth and gave a strong review of Bernard’s preparation. Arth said the group told him Bernard knew the plan well enough that he could call plays like a quarterback.

Bernard, a second-round pick out of Alabama, is one of several young pass catchers regularly summoned to the front of the room for these player-only quizzes as a way to build trust and test knowledge. He described the sessions as challenges that make him a better player and person by forcing him to look at things differently and learn from mistakes.

Rodgers has employed the approach since becoming the Green Bay starter in 2009, and his successor there, Jordan Love, carried on the practice. Rodgers said the quizzes reveal who knows the plan and the opponent and keep teammates studying and watching film.

With the Steelers missing three of their top five receivers this week, Rodgers, 42, has leaned on younger, less-established pass catchers. Coach Mike McCarthy called the quizzes a method of accountability and an opportunity to engage in detailed football discussion. Bernard passed the weekday quizzes and the Week 5 test against Indianapolis, finishing the game with a team-high nine targets and six catches for 80 yards, including a 25-yard catch-and-run on a broken play that converted a fourth-quarter third down and helped extend a drive that ended in a touchdown. Rodgers said Bernard has been improving, asking the right questions and becoming more prepared and confident.