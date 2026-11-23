AC Milan are monitoring Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and could target the 35-year-old on a free transfer in the summer, according to Tuttosport. Corriere dello Sport reports Van Dijk is considering a spell in Italy and will enter the final six months of his contract in January.

The Rossoneri are also tracking Sporting CP defender Gonçalo Inácio, while Gazzetta dello Sport says Real Madrid striker Endrick is Milan’s No. 1 priority. Gazzetta adds Milan view Endrick as a better fit for their squad than Club Brugge’s Nicolo Tresoldi and hope to use their relationship with Real to explore a loan or permanent move that could include a clause allowing Madrid to recall him.

Manchester United have asked to be kept updated on Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney, TEAMtalk reports. Toney’s representatives are in discussions with multiple clubs over a January move, with the England international reportedly keen to return to Europe and open to a loan that could include an option to make the transfer permanent; he has also been linked with Crystal Palace.

Other January targets include Barcelona facing competition from Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City for FC Twente defender Ruud Nijstad, according to Diario Sport. Arsenal have identified RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa as a long-term option but would require the Bundesliga club to lower a reported €66 million valuation, Football Insider reports. Juventus remain admirers of Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee and view him as a potential January addition, Calciomercato reports.

Additional notes from the wider market: Bayern Munich were criticised after comments suggesting they could offload Jamal Musiala amid a neurological condition, per TalkSPORT. TEAMtalk reports Chelsea are prepared to pursue AS Monaco’s Lamine Camara and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, while Football Insider says Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister wants a new deal at Anfield. Nicolo Schira reports Paris Saint-Germain plan a new contract for Vitinha until 2032 and Real Madrid have prepared a contract for Federico Valverde through 2031, with Fulham set to begin talks on a new deal for Calvin Bassey.