Academic misconduct was committed by the Augusta men’s basketball team

According to a ruling made by the Division II Committee on Infractions, the Augusta men’s basketball team violated NCAA academic misconduct regulations when the head and previous assistant coaches gave academic help to a men’s basketball student-athlete. The NCAA takes such behavior very seriously and has the authority to inflict harsh punishments. In fact, it appears that the infraction here will result in a three-year probationary period.

The student-athlete competed in 16 contests while being ineligible and earned competition-related expenditures. The head coach’s and former assistant coach’s direct engagement indicated the head coach’s failure to develop and maintain a compliant environment. In addition, the former assistant coach broke ethical behavior norms by providing incorrect or misleading information about his role in the offense. The facts and violations in this case were agreed upon by all parties throughout the cooperative summary disposition procedure.

A men’s basketball student-athlete was having academic difficulties and sought support and learning accommodations from academic services. Despite the fact that these academic tools were available, the head coach and former assistant coach went above and above to aid the student-athlete in illegal ways. The head coach was first seen revising and adding text to a paper the student-athlete authored for an English class, according to an academic coordinator.

 

Written by Eren Kilic

