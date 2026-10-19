Achilles tear halts Ben Simmons comeback days before NBA season

Ben Simmons suffered a torn Achilles days before the NBA season, ending a comeback that had begun to shift perceptions about his commitment and durability, according to the report. The injury arrived just as Simmons was attempting to answer questions that had followed him for much of the past five years.

Long before his recent setbacks, Simmons was a prodigy in Australia and the United States. He was the first Australian selected for the McDonald’s All-American game, emerged as the consensus No. 1 player in his class, and won national awards including the Naismith, Gatorade and Morgan Wootten player of the year honors. During McDonald’s All American week in 2015, he told reporters he intended to perform when it mattered most.

In the NBA, Simmons arrived as the No. 1 overall pick and quickly posted historic rookie numbers. He became the only rookie to average at least 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists while shooting better than 50 percent, and the first rookie since Oscar Robertson in 1961 to average eight rebounds and eight assists. Simmons recorded 12 triple-doubles as a rookie, trailing only Robertson among rookies, and joined Robertson and Magic Johnson as one of three rookies to reach 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists.

The report also cataloged Simmons’ honors: three straight All-Star selections from 2019 to 2021, an All-NBA Third Team nod in 2020, consecutive All-Defensive First Team selections in 2020 and 2021, and the league lead in steals in 2019-20. He was the first Australian to win NBA Rookie of the Year, the first Australian All-Star and signed a five-year, $170 million contract extension in 2019, the richest deal for an Australian athlete at the time.

His career has included notable low points as well, including a Game 7 loss to Atlanta in 2021, a public trade request and a holdout. The report emphasized that his back problems were genuine: he aggravated his back while ramping up conditioning after a trade to Brooklyn, never played for the Nets that season, underwent a microdiscectomy for a herniated disc in 2022 and dealt with a nerve impingement that shut him down in March 2023. The Achilles tear therefore curtailed a comeback that, until then, had been quietly rebuilding the case for his return to form.