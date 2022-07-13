“It’s based on bigger discussions than just whether we go from 19 to 18 but when I balance all of these different considerations, I think that would be the right thing to do and I am hopeful that that’s a change we make in this next collective bargaining cycle, which will happen in the next couple of years.” Changing the age restriction was previously considered by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association, but nothing came of it. Although the conversations are still in their early stages, Silver claims that there is now a serious potential of accomplishing that.